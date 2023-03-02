Proposed bill designed to improve literacy among Kentucky kids passes senate committee

A bill moving through the Kentucky legislative process is designed to boost literacy rates and reading scores for Kentucky students.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the bill would create a reading research center. Senate Bill 156, sponsored by Senator Steve West, passed a Senate committee this week unanimously.
The proposal now moves on for pending approval from the full state senate and the Kentucky House of Representatives.
The goal of the statewide center would be to provide research and data on how to best boost the reading skills of young students, the KDE said.
The center will work to come up with data on evidence-based, high-yield instructional practices and coaching strategies.
According to KDE, the bill also requires the center to establish a research agenda evaluating early reading models, instructional resources and fact-based practices to help students become better readers.
One of the bill's requirements is that the the center name an administrator to lead the facility no later than July 1, 2024.