Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Proposed bill designed to improve literacy among Kentucky kids passes senate committee

  • 0
Kids Reading

Two young children are learning to read.

Courtesy: U.S. Navy

 Brian Miller

A bill moving through the Kentucky legislative process is designed to boost literacy rates and reading scores for Kentucky students.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the bill would create a reading research center. Senate Bill 156, sponsored by Senator Steve West, passed a Senate committee this week unanimously. 

The proposal now moves on for pending approval from the full state senate and the Kentucky House of Representatives.

The goal of the statewide center would be to provide research and data on how to best boost the reading skills of young students, the KDE said. 

The center will work to come up with data on evidence-based, high-yield instructional practices and coaching strategies.

According to KDE, the bill also requires the center to establish a research agenda evaluating early reading models, instructional resources and fact-based practices to help students become better readers.

One of the bill's requirements is that the the center name an administrator to lead the facility no later than July 1, 2024.

