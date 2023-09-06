Protecting women: Indiana will spend millions to decrease violence, stalking and sexual assault

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Indiana lawmakers are hopeful a new round of funding for its 'STOP' program can quell the trend of violence against women.
According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI), more than $2.8 million will be distributed to 46 public and nonprofit organizations through the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program.
“STOP” stands for services, training, officers and prosecutors. It was established by the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 and promotes a coordinated effort to improve the criminal justice system's response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
Here are the local organizations that are getting some of the more than $164,000 allocated for Vanderburgh County:
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Office $70,546.89
Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Inc $39,015.96
Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office $55,202.33
According to the ICJI, the grants are earmarked to support victims through legal advocacy and counseling. It can also be used to fund training for law enforcement and court personnel and victim support services.
A portion of the money will help to pay for special prosecutors and investigators who are dedicated to handling cases involving domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
"Our strategy is to build partnerships with community organizations to break the cycle of violence and provide more support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Indiana,” said Kim Lambert, ICJI Victim Services Division Director.
The funds are provided by the Office on Violence Against Women under the U.S. Department of Justice.
The funds will be made available to organizations starting October 1.