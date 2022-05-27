Providence man charged for impersonating FBI agent while under the influence, police say

A Webster County, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he tried to impersonate an FBI agent while under the influence.
On Thursday around 4:20 PM, officers with the Providence Police Department received a call about a man at the city park behaving strangely.
According to the caller, the man had identified himself as an FBI Agent. A PPD arrived and spoke to the man, who was identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Foster of Providence.
Police say that Foster identified himself to the officer as an FBI Agent and proceeded to provide concerning statements that led the officer to believe that Foster was under the influence of a substance that was causing him to hallucinate.
Foster was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Jail on charges of public intoxication and impersonating a peace officer.