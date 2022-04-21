Providence man charged with drug trafficking after being pulled over with a teen in his truck: police

A Providence, Kentucky man was arrested on Wednesday after police say they found suspected meth on him while he was driving with a 15-year-old in his truck.
The Providence Police Department says it happened around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a blue Ford that was driving near Barret Street and Union Street failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to signal. After that, they say the truck stopped in the middle of the road and picked up a young teen.
Police say the car was pulled over, and that its driver was 69-year-old Overton Jackson of Providence.
PPD said that Jackson has a long criminal history, with numerous convictions for things like drug possession and trafficking. They say he was most recently released from the jail in December of 2021 after being caught and convicted with methamphetamine.
They say Jackson appeared very nervous, and that a bag of suspected meth was found in his pocket during a search.
According to police, Jackson told them he was no longer using meth since getting out of jail, but that he now transports the drugs to others.
Jackson was booked into the Webster County Jail on a drug trafficking charge.
Police say the teen said they were getting a ride home, and was not charged.