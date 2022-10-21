 Skip to main content
Providence Police arrest two people after apartment burglary

Megan DiVenti

Providence Police arrested two people after they reportedly burglarized an apartment. 

Authorities say 47-year-old Ronda Hill and 53-year-old Terry Powell were found at an apartment Tuesday after police received a call about people illegally inside. 

We're told both Hill and Powell appeared to be under the influence and admitted to using meth. 

They both also admitted to officers they had entered and remained inside the residence illegally.

Providence Police say additional methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was also found inside. 

The two were arrested and lodged in the Webster County Jail. 

Police say Hill was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree, Drug Paraphernalia, and Burglary 2nd Degree.

We're told Powell was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Burglary 2nd Degree.

