Providence Woman Charged With DUI After Meth, Other Drugs Found in Car: Police

A Providence, Kentucky woman was arrested on several charges Monday night after police say she was driving under the influence with meth, marijuana, and other illegal items in her car.
The Providence Police Department says the arrest happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night after one of its officers pulled someone over on W. Main Street after seeing them drive across the center line.
According to the officer, 31-year-old Lacey Gentry of Providence was driving the car and appeared to be under the influence.
When the officer asked Gentry to step out of the vehicle to perform some field sobriety tests, PPD says the officer saw a loaded syringe in the driver's seat. After searching the vehicle, the officer also found a case with methamphetamine inside, some marijuana, and a jar of an unidentified substance.
PPD says Gentry failed the sobriety tests. She was booked into the Webster County Jail on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance (Unspecified), and License to be in Possession.
According to police, Gentry has been previously convicted several times on charges of assault, criminal mischief, drug possession, and more.