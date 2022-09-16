Public feedback is still being gathered on the future Lloyd4U project

A $100 million dollar investment by IN-DOT will reshape parts of the Lloyd Expressway and help congestion.
The plan includes over a dozen improvements made to intersections from the Posey County line to Cross Pointe Boulevard on the east side of Evansville.
Back in March IN-DOT showed the designs and construction of the project, which sparked concerns regarding the traffic flow on the west side.
Residents got the chance to express those concerns to organizers of the Lloyd 4 U project.
Until then, organizers are open to the public's feedback.
