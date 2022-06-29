Public invited to hearing on new pedestrian bridge in Evansville

A public hearing on a new pedestrian bridge in Evansville is happening Wednesday, , June 29.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold the public hearing to discuss a pedestrian bridge that would stretch over Highway 41 at Washington Avenue on Wednesday at Bosse High School.

Doors will open for the hearing at 4:30 p.m., with formal presentations set to begin at 6 p.m. INDOT says the public will be able to view project displays, talk with project representatives, and provide comments on the project.

The transportation department recently released a digital preview of the bridge, which aims to provide a safer way for students and pedestrians to cross the highway.

If you can't attend Wednesday's public hearing in person, you're invited to watch a live streamed version of the event on the INDOT Southwest Facebook page.