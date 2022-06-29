 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Public invited to hearing on new pedestrian bridge in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Students using the current crosswalk at Highway 41 and Washington Avenue

Students hurry across Highway 41 at Washington Avenue. A proposed pedestrian bridge at the intersection would replace the current crosswalk, allowing pedestrians to cross the busy intersection while avoiding traffic entirely

A public hearing on a new pedestrian bridge in Evansville is happening Wednesday, , June 29.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold the public hearing to discuss a pedestrian bridge that would stretch over Highway 41 at Washington Avenue on Wednesday at Bosse High School.

Doors will open for the hearing at 4:30 p.m., with formal presentations set to begin at 6 p.m. INDOT says the public will be able to view project displays, talk with project representatives, and provide comments on the project.

The transportation department recently released a digital preview of the bridge, which aims to provide a safer way for students and pedestrians to cross the highway.

If you can't attend Wednesday's public hearing in person, you're invited to watch a live streamed version of the event on the INDOT Southwest Facebook page.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you