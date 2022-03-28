Public Meetings Sharing New Info on "TheLloyd4U" Project Happening Tuesday and Thursday

Two public meetings surrounding the Evansville-area's "TheLloyd4U" project will be held this week.
An in-person meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the City View at Sterling Square, which is located at 210 N. Fulton Ave.
Community members who want to hear more about the projects can also attend Thursday's virtual Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The meetings will include preliminary designs, an overview of alternative intersections and a chance to share feedback. The in-person meeting will also offer the opportunity to talk one-on-one with members of the Project Team and view detailed maps.
If you want to attend Thursday's virtual meeting, you're asked to register in advance by clicking here.
TheLloyd4U includes more than a dozen improvement projects along the Lloyd Expressway. The projects extend from one end of Vanderburgh County to the other, from Posey County Line Road to Cross Pointe Boulevard.
You can learn more about the project on thelloyd4u.com.