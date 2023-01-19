Puppy trapped in pipe rescued by Hopkins County Heroes

The Hopkins County Humane Society waisted no time when it came to saving a puppy earlier this week.
Officials say a family called dispatch after their puppy fell four feet down a pipe and unable to get out.
The Humane Society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive Director Dustin Potenza responded.
Officials say the pipe was about 3 inches wide, making any type of rescue above ground impossible.
At some point the team dug down enough where they could break the pipe off at its base.
The puppy was rescued and returned to its owner.