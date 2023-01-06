 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pups invited to "Dogs Night Out" at Evansville Thunderbolts Game this weekend

  • 0
Pups invited to "Dogs Night Out" at Evansville Thunderbolts Game this weekend
Megan DiVenti

For all the dog lovers out there, this weekends Thunderbolts game is perfect for you. 

This Saturday, January 7th, Tri-Staters can bring their pup to the game for just $5 extra for "Dogs Night Out." 

Officials say there will be a $100 giveaway basket courtesy of Pet Food Center. 

The first 160 dogs will receive a doggy bag. 

Officials say all dogs will be sitting in Sections 109-113.

There is a doggie costume contest taking place in the second intermission. 

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. 

The game is set to begin at 7p.m.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device