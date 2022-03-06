Queen Elsa Visits Owensboro

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of Illinois, Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Saline, Wabash, Wayne and White. In Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Henderson and Union.
* WHEN...Until 745 AM CST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 326 AM CST, Rainfall has diminished in coverage and
intensity. However, some instances of minor flooding may
persist through daybreak, especially in low lying and poor
drainage areas.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount
Vernon, Carmi, Eldorado, Mcleansboro, Fort Branch, Oakland
City, Petersburg, Albion, Melody Hill, Grayville, Haubstadt,
Darmstadt, Owensville, Norris City, Poseyville and Galatia.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&