Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least through early this week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH TUESDAY, MARCH 15TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 35.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening.
It will then rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to
41.3 feet the following Sunday evening. It will fall below
flood stage again Tuesday, March 15th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Queen Elsa Visits Owensboro

  • 0
Queen Elsa Visits Owensboro
Marisa Patwa

Queen Elsa made a stop in Owensboro Sunday afternoon.

The ice icon stopped by Njoy Indoor Play and Party, where kids got to meet and take pictures with the Disney character and enjoy a free snack.

"I try to do events to get more people in here and more children in here and I know we're a small town so they don't have characters," said owner Holliwood McKenzie. "So, I want to bring something new to the town and that's what made me come up with it."

Njoy Indoor Play and Party is actually moving into a bigger facility this summer.