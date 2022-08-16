'Race for Recovery' to raise money for substance abuse treatment and recovery

The Substance Abuse Council is holding the 9th annual Race for Recovery on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
The race is happening at Garvin Park at 8 a.m.
Organizers say there will be a 5k race and a 1-mile walk.
The cost is $30 for runners and walkers.
September is known as Recovery Month, which celebrates the progress made by those in treatment for a substance use disorder.
The money raised will benefit substance abuse treatment, prevention, and law enforcement efforts in Vanderburgh County.
Registration is available by clicking here.