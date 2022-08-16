 Skip to main content
'Race for Recovery' to raise money for substance abuse treatment and recovery

  • Updated
  • 0
vanderburgh-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

The Substance Abuse Council is holding the 9th annual Race for Recovery on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The race is happening at Garvin Park at 8 a.m.

Organizers say there will be a 5k race and a 1-mile walk.

The cost is $30 for runners and walkers.

September is known as Recovery Month, which celebrates the progress made by those in treatment for a substance use disorder.

The money raised will benefit substance abuse treatment, prevention, and law enforcement efforts in Vanderburgh County.

Registration is available by clicking here.

