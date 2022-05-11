 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Races we're watching for the upcoming 2022 Kentucky primaries

  • Updated
  • 0
vote

On Tuesday, May 17, the Kentucky's 2022 primary elections will take place.

Here are a few of the big races we'll be watching.

State Races

On the Republican primary ticket for US Senator, incumbent senator Rand Paul is running against Valerie Frederick, Paul Hamilton, John Fredrick, Paul Hamilton, John Schiess, Tami Stainfield, and Arnold Blankenship.

In the Democratic ticket for Kentucky US Senator, Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, Joshua Blanton, and John Merrill are running.

Sheriff Races

In Daviess County, Republican incumbent sheriff Barry Smith will run against Aaron Garrett.

On the Republican ticket for sheriff in Union County is Jason Thomas and Geoffrey Deibler.

Democrats Jerry Knight and William Ward are in the race for sheriff of Muhlenberg County.

In Ohio County on the Republican ticket, incumbent sheriff Tracy Beatty is running against Adam Wright.

Judge-Executive Races

Republican candidates Will Mounts, Charlie Castlen, and Reid Haire are in the race for Daviess County Judge-Executive.

In Hopkins County, incumbent Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield is running against Aaron Garrett on the Republican ticket.

Republicans Doug Thompson, Mack McGehee, and Jordan Baize are in the Republican candidates facing off for Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive.

In McLean County, incumbent Judge-Executive Curtis Dame is up against Erica Tapp on the Republican ticket.

Starting Thursday, Kentucky residents will be able to begin early voting.

You can click here for a full list of local early voting locations and times.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates on the races highlighted above, and many more.

