Races we're watching for the upcoming 2022 Kentucky primaries

On Tuesday, May 17, the Kentucky's 2022 primary elections will take place.
Here are a few of the big races we'll be watching.
State Races
On the Republican primary ticket for US Senator, incumbent senator Rand Paul is running against Valerie Frederick, Paul Hamilton, John Fredrick, Paul Hamilton, John Schiess, Tami Stainfield, and Arnold Blankenship.
In the Democratic ticket for Kentucky US Senator, Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, Joshua Blanton, and John Merrill are running.
Sheriff Races
In Daviess County, Republican incumbent sheriff Barry Smith will run against Aaron Garrett.
On the Republican ticket for sheriff in Union County is Jason Thomas and Geoffrey Deibler.
Democrats Jerry Knight and William Ward are in the race for sheriff of Muhlenberg County.
In Ohio County on the Republican ticket, incumbent sheriff Tracy Beatty is running against Adam Wright.
Judge-Executive Races
Republican candidates Will Mounts, Charlie Castlen, and Reid Haire are in the race for Daviess County Judge-Executive.
In Hopkins County, incumbent Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield is running against Aaron Garrett on the Republican ticket.
Republicans Doug Thompson, Mack McGehee, and Jordan Baize are in the Republican candidates facing off for Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive.
In McLean County, incumbent Judge-Executive Curtis Dame is up against Erica Tapp on the Republican ticket.
Starting Thursday, Kentucky residents will be able to begin early voting.
You can click here for a full list of local early voting locations and times.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates on the races highlighted above, and many more.