Racial slur spray-painted in front of Mt. Vernon church

A racial slur was spray-painted on the street in front of the New Life Temple Church of God and Christ in Mt. Vernon and found by the church's pastor on Sunday morning. After seven years preaching without incident, pastor Timothy Dunston was shocked by what he discovered on Sunday.
According to pastor Dunston, ”I looked down there and saw some orange writing on the ground, so I figured they were getting ready to build something. On my way back, I was riding on that side of the street and rode right across the top of it, and I stopped. I said “I don’t believe what my eyes have just seen.”"
After calling the police, the pastor then took to Facebook live to make the community aware of what had transpired. ”That don’t make no sense," he's heard saying while showing the slur. "That don’t make no sense.”
”A mother that came down here yesterday–she was born and raised here–said she had never seen that before," Dunston told 44News. "One of the police officers said in the 27 years that he’s been here, he’s never seen that before."
Pastor Dunston had an idea of what may have led to this incident. ”I registered to run for the mayor’s office here," he said. "One of the first black men to run for the mayor’s office, and then now this comes out.”
The city of Mt. Vernon cleaned the word off the street on Monday afternoon. Mount Vernon police are asking anyone with information on the vandalization to contact them.