Railroad crossings close in Mt. Carmel after train derails

Authorities in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, say several railroad crossings were blocked after a train derailed Sunday.
Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) said that a train derailment had blocked the crossing at 2nd Street and the crossing at Walnut Street.
By 2:30 p.m., MCPD said the crossing at Walnut Street had reopened, but that no traffic would be allowed to go under the railroad bridges as crews work to resolve the problem.
The police department said transportation officials were working to find a safe point to disconnect and reverse the train, which could take several hours.
In its advisory to the public, MCPD didn't report any injuries from the incident.