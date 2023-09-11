Ramp closure to force detours from Lloyd Expressway to Interstate 69

Traffic detours will take place at intersection of Lloyd Expressway and Interstate 69 starting Monday.
Indiana Department of Transportation announced in August that crews would close the northbound ramp from the Expressway to I-69 for pavement reconstruction to the ramp. The work is related to the ongoing work of Epworth Road and SR 66.
The project is expected to last a month. The detour for traffic working to get northbound will include taking the southbound I-69 ramp off westbound SR 66 and "working the cloverleaf" by using the other three ramps in the intersection to get onto northbound I-69.