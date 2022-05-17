Rand Paul and Charles Booker advance in Kentucky race for US Senator

Incumbent Senator Rand Paul and Democratic senator candidate Charles Booker have been declared winners in the 2022 Kentucky primary elections.
Sen. Paul won the Republican nomination for US Senate in Kentucky, and Booker won the Democratic nomination.
Paul is seeking a third term representing the Bluegrass State in the US Senate.
After advancing in Tuesday night's primary, Paul and Booker will now face off in November's general election.
