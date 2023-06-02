 Skip to main content
Rash of race horse deaths prompts Churchill Downs to moves all races to Ellis Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Churchill Downs

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — After the death of 12 horses since April at Churchill Downs, the horse racing venue has made the announcement that they’re moving all their races to Ellis Park for the remainder of the spring meet.

Regis Palmer, a local horse racing fan, told 44News, ”that’s crazy. I’m shocked that 12 horses would die."

The injuries to the 12 horses came while they were on the track. After calls for a closer look into the the racing surface, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, and Churchill Downs itself investigated.

All three organizations claim the track is in good condition. As well, no patterns were said to have been found in the individual cases of horse fatalities to point a potential cause. The move to Ellis Park is an attempt to make the issue clearer.

”If it is the track," a trainer with Churchill Downs said, "let’s take that out of the equation and see if we change. If it changes for the better, then we’re moving in the right direction. Then, we know it’s the track and let’s figure that out.”

An organization representing owners and trainers is criticizing the move, saying "drastic steps should only be considered when it is certain to make a difference.

While the circumstances are unfortunate, Churchill Downs' races coming to Henderson presents an opportunity. Locals are excited about the visitors the races will bring. ”I hope it brings more business to the area," Palmers said, "brings people to see how beautiful Kentucky and Indiana are.”

Saturday and Sunday's races at Churchill Downs will continue as scheduled, however races are canceled until June 10th, when they'll take place at Ellis Park until the end of the spring meet in early July.

