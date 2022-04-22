Ray Tate sentenced to life in prison for murder of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley

A man convicted of the 2021 murder of a Wayne County, Illinois sheriff's deputy received his sentencing in court on Friday.

40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for the December 2021 slaying of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley.

It all started in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, when Deputy Riley responded to a motorist assist on I-64 near the Illinois-Indiana border.

When additional units got to the scene, Deputy Riley was found dead and his squad car missing.

Authorities believed Tate went on a spree of violent crimes after fatally shooting the deputy, which included carjackings, robberies, and other shootings that were non-fatal. Tate was finally taken into custody during a hostage situation at a home in rural Carlyle, Illinois.

Tate had originally faced dozens of charges in connection to the spree of crimes. He would later be cleared of most charges through a plea deal, where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Deputy Riley.

44News Reporter Ella Shemwell was there for Tate's sentencing on Friday. She'll provide more information on what took place on 44News At Four, Five, and Six.