Rebuilding 6 months after deadly storms in western Kentucky

It's been 182 days since the deadly storms destroyed nearly 75% of Dawson Springs.
"I've been through two tornadoes, and none of them have been like this. I can't even recognize the streets," says Michael Jarboe.
Jarboe recalls every moment the night of December 10th, 2021. He says that day changed his life forever.
"I was in the bedroom getting dressed, and they were in a little small hallway," he said. "By the time we got the warning is when we were getting hit."
He and his family huddled together in the hallway, just waiting for the storm to finally pass. "The bedroom door on our boys room flew off the frame and hit us on the head. That was basically our shelter from all the glass and stuff coming in the house."
He shares that it was over after 5 minutes, and everyone inside was safe, just minor scratches and bruises. His other son was at a family members house, so they were trying their best to reconnect with everyone around.
Since then, the house they rented has been torn down, and they have been staying with family.
The family has started a fundraiser to help with a future home.