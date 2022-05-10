Recaptured fugitive Casey White transferred to Alabama prison after being on the run from authorities for 11 days

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&