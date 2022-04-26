Receipt irregularities prompt investigation at Burdette Park

An investigation is underway after receipt irregularities were discovered at a popular recreational spot in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
The Vanderburgh County Law Department says Burdette Park Director Jerry Grannan asked the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office to open an investigation back in December of 2021.
The law department says Grannan requested the investigation after finding irregularities related to the accounting of Campground receipts.
"As this relates to personnel matters and an ongoing investigation, no further information will be disclosed while the investigation is pending. The matter has also been referred to the State Board of Accounts which is jointly investigating the matter with the Sheriff’s Office," a statement from the Vanderburgh County Law Department said. "Burdette Park and Vanderburgh County are committed to cooperating with law enforcement to fully resolve this issue and will update the matter when appropriate. All inquiries should be directed to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office."
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding confirms his office has been investigating the matter since December, but could not comment further at this time due to the investigation being ongoing.
