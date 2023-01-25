Recent hazing investigation shines light on Lofton's Law

A tragic incident that took the life of University of Kentucky student touched many in the community even drawing the attention of Kentucky State Senators.
"Seems like the levels of hazing has risen in recent years and we want to bring attention to this issue," said District 4 State Senator Robby Mills.
Senator Mills filed the Lofton's Law bill, it will present criminal charges against an organization or student.
That goes for not only college students but also high schoolers guilty of hazing.
They'll ultimately face a Class D Felony or Class A Misdeamenor depending on the injury whether mental, sexual or physical in nature. Even if the action results in death.
"We just believe the ultimate goals is to end hazing for students. Whether it's high school or college to end dangerous behaviors that occur," said Senator Mills.
The bill is awaiting a committee hearing when the Legislation goes back in session in February.
Meanwhile in Henderson County the most recent example of hazing still under investigation.
Senator Mills didn't want to comment specifically on the Henderson situations the exact details have not been released but he is optimistic his bill could prevent situations like that and ensure those found responsible would be punished.
With a lot of talk and support surrounding this law, Senator Mills is hoping to see it put into place as soon as March 2023.
"People earn their right to be on a team or an organization by who they are not by what they do and we want to take hazing out of the equation." said Senator Mills.
In the meantime, supporters of the law are using social media to ask for the community's support.