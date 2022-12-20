 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Record number of influenza deaths among children in Kentucky

Woman receives a vaccine

On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear reported the flu-related deaths of six children and called for all Kentuckians to get vaccinated. With Kentucky going through its worst flu season in ten years, the severity of the flu season in Indiana is still uncertain.

According to Dr. Christopher Belcher, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, "clearly, it’s a substantial flu season. There’s a lot of disease out there, and it’s very early."

Kentucky may be experiencing a worse outbreak due to the way influenza has been spreading this season. According to Dr. Belcher, "[influenza] did, this year, tend to start in the south, and it may be working its way north. So, it’s possible that you’re just seeing the crest of that wave come through Kentucky before it moves north through Indiana. That’s not uncommon with respiratory viruses."

While there has been only one pediatric death from the flu in Indiana compared to Kentucky’s six, the difference may not be significant enough to predict how the flu will affect Indiana in the coming weeks.

While preventative hygiene and masking are helpful in preventing the spread of the flu, the number one way to protect you and your loved ones is still to get vaccinated.

