Record number of influenza deaths among children in Kentucky

On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear reported the flu-related deaths of six children and called for all Kentuckians to get vaccinated. With Kentucky going through its worst flu season in ten years, the severity of the flu season in Indiana is still uncertain.
According to Dr. Christopher Belcher, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, "clearly, it’s a substantial flu season. There’s a lot of disease out there, and it’s very early."
Kentucky may be experiencing a worse outbreak due to the way influenza has been spreading this season. According to Dr. Belcher, "[influenza] did, this year, tend to start in the south, and it may be working its way north. So, it’s possible that you’re just seeing the crest of that wave come through Kentucky before it moves north through Indiana. That’s not uncommon with respiratory viruses."
While there has been only one pediatric death from the flu in Indiana compared to Kentucky’s six, the difference may not be significant enough to predict how the flu will affect Indiana in the coming weeks.
While preventative hygiene and masking are helpful in preventing the spread of the flu, the number one way to protect you and your loved ones is still to get vaccinated.