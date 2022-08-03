Recovery efforts continue in Evansville after Monday night's storm

After storms passed through our area Monday night into Tuesday morning, some residents in the Tri-State are still without electricity.
Crews were still out in the Evansville area on Wednesday afternoon, working to repair power lines and transformers and clear debris.
In this heat, the need for power to be restored is even more apparent since many homeowners do not have generators to power their A/C units.
Make sure you are staying aware of the heat by staying hydrated and are somewhere with electricity or in a cool location.
Officials at CenterPoint Energy said they have made progress and hopefully the A/C will be back up and running in homes soon.