 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recovery efforts continue in Evansville after Monday night's storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville east side storm damage
Claire Dugan

After storms passed through our area Monday night into Tuesday morning, some residents in the Tri-State are still without electricity.

Crews were still out in the Evansville area on Wednesday afternoon, working to repair power lines and transformers and clear debris.

In this heat, the need for power to be restored is even more apparent since many homeowners do not have generators to power their A/C units.

Make sure you are staying aware of the heat by staying hydrated and are somewhere with electricity or in a cool location.

Officials at CenterPoint Energy said they have made progress and hopefully the A/C will be back up and running in homes soon.

Recommended for you