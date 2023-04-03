Recovery efforts continue in Sullivan County; Tri-State urged to volunteer and donate

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Recovery efforts continue in Sullivan County, Indiana after a tornado tore through communities Friday night.
We now know the weather left three people dead.
According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the coroner has identified 61-year-old Susan Horton, 38-year-old Thomas Horton, and 47-year-old Shane Goodman as the victims.
Donation, Shelter, and volunteer information
Several local agencies are working together to collect donations to serve families and individuals in need of assistance after the tornado outbreak.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office say several items are needed included non-perishable food, Gatorade, feminine products, baby wipes, storage bins, cleaning supplies, paper products, and plastic cutlery.
Officials say clothing donations are not needed.
Donations can be made at the following locations:
- Sullivan Civic Center, 344 N. Main Street, Sullivan, IN
If you're looking to volunteer time or resources, Sullivan County officials ask people to not self deploy, but rather volunteer in coordination with Sullivan County Emergency Operations Center by dialing (812)-268-6257 ext. 1.
County officials say anyone impacted by the tornados and needing assistance, EMA has helped coordinate resources.
Currently Abundant Grace, American Red Cross, 761 IN 154 Sullivan, IN is open as a shelter.
Officials say the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other non-profit organizations will continue to offer food at the sites.