Weather Alert

...One More Round of Light Accumulating Snowfall Expected...

Light to moderate snowfall will taper off through midday.
Temperatures are expected to approach and rise just above freezing
through this afternoon. In the late afternoon another cold front
will sweep through the region, lowering temperatures back into the
mid to lower 20s. This front will likely be accompanied by another
round of snowfall. Current indications is this round will be
lighter than this mornings snowfall, with accumulations up to
around one inch expected. Travelers should be prepared to exercise
caution and monitor for forecast updates through the day.

Red Cross officials issue a plea to potential blood donors to step up now

  • Updated
  • 0
American Red Cross

The winter storms impacting Tri-State and much of the country, has led to the cancellation of many Red Cross blood drives.

Officials with the Red Cross say, with many regular donors choosing not to give blood while celebrating the holidays, it's driving down supplies even further.

Red Cross officials continue to urge anyone who is able, to schedule an appointment to Red Cross, as it will go a long way to helping meet patient needs across the country.

You can visit the link you see here to find more information on area donation blood drives.

