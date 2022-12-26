Red Cross officials issue a plea to potential blood donors to step up now

The winter storms impacting Tri-State and much of the country, has led to the cancellation of many Red Cross blood drives.
Officials with the Red Cross say, with many regular donors choosing not to give blood while celebrating the holidays, it's driving down supplies even further.
Red Cross officials continue to urge anyone who is able, to schedule an appointment to Red Cross, as it will go a long way to helping meet patient needs across the country.
You can visit the link you see here to find more information on area donation blood drives.