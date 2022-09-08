Red Cross urging more black people to donate blood

According to the Red Cross, one in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.
Sickle cell disease impacts more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are black.
Medical experts say regular blood transfusions are vital to managing extreme pain and suffering associated with the disease.
The problem is, many of these patients suffer further complications because the blood they are forced to use is often slightly different than their own.
The Red Cross says many of them develop an immune response against the donated blood.
There is a blood drive focused on the black community coming up in Muhlenberg County in Central City.
It's happening September 15 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Central City Convention Center.