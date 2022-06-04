Rededication Ceremony Held For Stolen Headstones

Members of the Indiana Cemeteries Facebook group gathered for a rededication ceremony Saturday morning for Harry Allen, an infant born in the 1800's, and Anna Beck Borders, a Pike County woman that lived during the late 1700's.
Back in January, their headstones were found at a local antique mall where it was on sale. Officials discovered that the headstones were stolen.
"January 1st of this year, I was alerted to a facebook post," said Shane Kocher, the owner of Heritage Preservations LLC. "I had a couple fellas that was asking me if that sale of this stone was legal."
Kocher, a member of the Facebook group, specializes in restoring gravestones.
After hearing about it, he joined forces with Tracie Ruff another member of the group and together they did some digging.
They were able to find Harry Allen's headstone and another headstone belonging to Anna Beck Borders, a Pike County resident that lived in the late 1700's early 1800's. The was able to find their initial grave sight's and place the headstones back where they once stood.
Once they were able to do that, they reached out to living family members of Allen and Borders to invite them to a rededication ceremony.
"I like to honor all my family," said Jed Inman the great nephew of Harry Allen.
"Shane over here got a hold of my brother and my brother got a hold of me and then it was from then on I got to talk to the Sheriff and then he told me about the involvement with the DNR and their archeological branch so it's been very educational for me."
Although an unfortunate circumstance, the ceremony served as a reunion for both families. Allowing them the opportunity to repay their respects to their family member.
"It's a gravestone, somebody had once come out here and cried on that thing at one point in time and I just felt like it was right to get it back here where it needs to be." said Kocher.