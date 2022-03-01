Reducing Energy Bills as Utility Rates, Inflation Continue to Rise

It seems everywhere you look prices are going up -- at the grocery store, at the pump and now even energy prices.
For the last month, 44News has been sharing stories of woe over growing CenterPoint energy rates. As we work to get you answers from those responsible, there are ways to save to try and lower those bills.
"Energy efficiency is probably one of the biggest reasons for replacement," said Glenn Hasenour, owner of Evansville company Window Shopping.
He said people typically call when they feel a draft coming from the gaps underneath their windows and doors but there's a big misunderstanding.
"If you don't have a good energy-efficient glass which makes up 80-85% of your window, your window's not energy efficient," Hasenour said. "So, a lot of heat and cold passes through the glass but people don't think about that being not energy efficient enough."
Making the switch can save you about 10-15% in energy costs each year. It doesn't sound like much now, but it could save big dividends in the long run.
"10 or 15% of today's bill is different than 10 or 15% of tomorrow's bill or three-years-from-now's bill," Hasenour said.
If changing out your windows isn't high on your list of things to do, energy-efficient appliances are always a popular pick.
Whether it's a new fridge or a new washing machine, just look out for the energy guide sticker to see how much you could save each year, and while you're at it don't forget refunds are available.
If you have a new Energy Star rated electric washing machine or dryer installed, you could qualify for cashback through CenterPoint's Residential Rebate Program.
Though, if spending money to save money isn't in the cards right now there are simpler steps to take.
Try unplugging chargers and electronics when they're not in use. Turn off lights and ceiling fans when you leave a room and when you do laundry, try to wash only full loads with cold water.
You can find a full list of energy-saving tips here.