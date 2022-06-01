 Skip to main content
Registered sex offender arrested again in Evansville for child molestation, police say

Dashone Burton, 28, Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

Dashone Burton, 28, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

A registered sex offender was arrested in Evansville on Tuesday night on a new child molestation charge, according to police.

Police say 28-year-old Dashone Burton was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday after a victim was interviewed at Holly's House.

During the interview at Holly's House, investigators say the victim told them that the abuse had happened several times since 2021.

According to police, Burton is a registered sex offender and is classified as a "Sexually Violent Predator."

The probable cause affidavit for Burton's arrest says he has several previous arrests and convictions for sex offenses involving multiple different children.

