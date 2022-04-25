Reitz football team collecting donations for Kaden Vera's family

Reitz High School football coaches, players and friends are raising money for the family of freshman defensive back Kaden Vera.
The 14-year-old died from an accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head last Tuesday, according to the Evansville Police Department.
His funeral was Sunday, but the celebration of his life is continuing.
Monday at the spring youth camp, the football team has set up a table -- asking for donations of money, food, gift cards -- whatever people can bring for the Vera family.
Vera may just have joined the football team this year, but he already made his impact as number 13. They even have a play named after him.
He is also the brother of varsity football player Roland Vera and son of Lisa Vera, one of the team's parent club reps.
Vera's athleticism did not stop on the field.
He made it to state finals with the swimming and diving team in February.
In the hearts of the Reitz High School community, the 14-year-old will always be a Panther.
"This season I'll play for him, along with their family," said freshman player Jaylin Summers. "He'll always have a place in my heart."
Freshman football head coach Matt Lehman said he told his players to cry out their feelings as they try to heal.
"You guys have got to let it out," Coach Lehman said. "We cannot bottle it up. And I've struggled to take my own advice because I'm trying to make sure I'm there and I'm strong for those guys. But, it truly hasn't really set in with me yet. It's kind of starting too."
According to his obit, Vera was a great jokester, black belt in karate, enjoyed listening to music, watching Annie, and eating ramen noodles and gummy bears.
The football team is also selling bracelets and t--shirts in Kaden's honor
The deadline to order is May 2nd.
You can also send money to a Venmo account for his family at @kaden-vera13.