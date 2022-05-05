Reitz High School Band Program receives prestigious state award

One of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's band programs has received a prestigious statewide award.
Officials at F.J. Reitz High School say the school's Band Program has been awarded the Indiana State School Music Association "All-Music Award" for the 2021-2021 school year.
The prestigious award was only granted to 62 band programs in Indiana this year, and the Reitz band program is the only Evansville band program to receive the award, according to the school.
Receiving the honor requires multiple facets, including gold ratings in all band areas.