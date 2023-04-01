Reitz Home Museum to hold Bourbon & Bowties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Reitz Home Museum will bring Bourbon and Bowties to the River City.
Attendees will enjoy six unique bourbons by the Johnson Brothers Distributors, custom bowties by Dapper Dudes Designs, and live bluegrass by King's highway.
There will also be hors d'oeuvres, food, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a Cigar tent by Cigar! Cigar!.
The dress code is spring cocktail attire.
Tickets cost $75 per person and can be purchased here.
Proceeds benefit the Reitz Home Museum.
Bourbons & Bowties will take place on April 21 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m..