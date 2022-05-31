Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award.
Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award.
The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic Research Institute (FORI), which will honor Norman, along with the three other award recipients, during a June 2 event just outside of Indianapolis.
According to FORI, the Brady Comeback Awards honor both male and female student-athletes at the collegiate and high school level from Indiana who have distinguished themselves by overcoming adversity or injury and returned and excelled beyond expectations in their respective sports.
Norman faced several challenges over the course of his athletic career at Reitz Memorial High School. During his sophomore year, FORI says he displayed strength and courage following the tragic death of his sister. He then broke his collarbone twice within a year.
Despite those setbacks, FORI says Norman helped lead the school's football team to a regional championship during his senior season while also making significant contributions on the basketball court.
Norman was nominated for the Brady Comeback Award by Heath Howington, the varsity boys basketball coach at Reitz.
“While we are confident our program taught Dominic some important lessons, he taught us way more than we ever taught him,” said Howington. “The ability to overcome obstacles and attack everything in front of him is what Dominic stands for. He is hardworking, humble and trustworthy. He demonstrates these characteristics daily, both on and off the court.”
The Brady Comeback Awards are named for Dr. Thomas A. Brady.
Brady was a founder of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics (formerly Methodist Sports Medicine) and known as the father of sports medicine in Central Indiana. FORI says that in the early 1960s, Brady set up a walk-in clinic in the basement of Methodist Hospital where he treated injuries at no charge. He passed away in 2011 at the age of 95.
Recipients of the Brady Comeback Awards receive a $1,500 scholarship.