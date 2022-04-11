Reitz Names Austin Brooks Boys' Basketball Head Coach

The Coach Austin Brooks era is set to begin on Evansville's west side.
That's because the EVSC Board of School Trustees approved the appointment of Austin Brooks as the boys' varsity basketball coach at Reitz High School.
According to the EVSC, Brooks comes to Reitz from Boonville ,where he spent the last three seasons as the coach. The Boonville team advanced to the sectional championship game for the first time in more than a decade under Brooks' leadership.
Brooks began his collegiate career at Ancilla College in Donaldson, Indiana. Brooks holds the top records for field goals, free throws, and assists at that school.
After Ancilla, Brooks went to Southern Illinois University of Carbondale to play for head coach Matt Painter until his graduation in May 2008.
The Salukis enjoyed a nice run of winning seasons when Brooks was a member of the team, advancing to the NCAA tournament three consecutive years.
According to the EVSC, Brooks also will teach at Reitz.