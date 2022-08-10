Relocated refugees are ready to start school as donations are still in need

New beginnings can be difficult, and that would certainly apply to refugees who were forced to move thousands of miles away, before ending up here in the Tri-State.
In an effort to make the transition easier for students, the International Center of Kentucky plans to provide new clothes to refugee students.
Staff at the center says, there are over 100 students beginning classes for the fall semester.
Each received will need a new outfit, shoes, and a backpack.
If you want to help assist in this campaign - donations can be made at their facility. Here is a link to their page.