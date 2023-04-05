Remembering fallen Owensboro Police Officer two years later

April 6th marks 2 years since Owensboro Police Officer Shartez McHenry passed away at the age of 34.
McHenry served the citizens of Owensboro for 7 years after graduating the academy in 2015. Not only did McHenry protect the community, she also devoted her time to organizations such as the YMCA, Girls Inc., and Wendell Foster. Her interest in law enforcement brought her the opportunity to become a role model for other young girls to see a future in criminal justice.
"Shartez Lavon McHenry was loving, a role model, the type of person that would give you the shirt off her back and had a smile that was unforgettable. There isn't a day that goes by that she isn't thought about. Not only did she protect her community but she was the light in every room she walked in. She will forever be loved and missed, " says Brittany McHenry.
McHenry was the 463rd class to graduate in March of 2015. She began her career with the Owensboro Police Department shortly after graduating, proudly being issued Badge 342.