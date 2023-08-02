Remove the distractions while driving before you become the biggest hazard

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Driving while being alert is the most important thing when behind the wheel, to keep yourself and others safe.
The Henderson Police Department is reminding drivers about the dangers of distracted driving..
According to the CDC, driving at 55mph while sending or reading a text is the equivalent to driving across a football field with your eyes closed.
Lt. Stuart O'Nan of the Henderson Police Department says, "In 2021 there were over 35 hundred deaths related to distracted driving".
Being able to split your attention between two tasks is impossible, so when your eyes are not on the road it's easy to become a hazard for those around you.
"When you're doing both of them at the same time it's hard to do both of them well", says Lt. O'Nan.
Getting caught texting behind the wheel can lead to a misdemeanor charge with fines of up to $100.
Repeated offenses can lead to over $4,000 in fines and a year in a county jail.
Rafael Lara, a Henderson resident, says, "It's too many people driving around right now especially with all the devices on them. I have to take care of myself first, and the moment I take care of myself I take care for the other people."
Authorities say if you have to send a message, the best thing is to pull over to a safe area off the road and respond.
If the message can wait, let it.