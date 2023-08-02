Remove the distractions while driving before you become the biggest hazard

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Remove the distractions while driving before you become the biggest hazard

  • 0
Texting and driving makes you the biggest hazard on the road
Aaliyah Mulero

Police remind drivers on the dangers of texting while behind the wheel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Driving while being alert is the most important thing when behind the wheel, to keep yourself and others safe. 

The Henderson Police Department is reminding drivers about the dangers of distracted driving..

According to the CDC, driving at 55mph while sending or reading a text is the equivalent to driving across a football field with your eyes closed.

Lt. Stuart O'Nan of the Henderson Police Department says, "In 2021 there were over 35 hundred deaths related to distracted driving".

Being able to split your attention between two tasks is impossible, so when your eyes are not on the road it's easy to become a hazard for those around you.

"When you're doing both of them at the same time it's hard to do both of them well", says Lt. O'Nan. 

Getting caught texting behind the wheel can lead to a misdemeanor charge with fines of up to $100.

Repeated offenses can lead to over $4,000 in fines and a year in a county jail.

Rafael Lara, a Henderson resident, says, "It's too many people driving around right now especially with all the devices on them. I have to take care of myself first, and the moment I take care of myself I take care for the other people."

Authorities say if you have to send a message, the best thing is to pull over to a safe area off the road and respond.

If the message can wait, let it. 

