Renters continue to deal with issues at Martin Park Apartments

44News has been digging into the living conditions at Martin Park Apartments. So far, the building commission has issued $7,000 in citations after six unit inspections.
Renters were hopeful things would get better... But now they're facing a bigger problem.
"This has been detrimental for my mental health, I have anxiety attacks every day over this," says Mishon Wyatt.
Renters say four days after the new property manger took over in February, the leasing office was broken into. According to the police report, $100,000 worth of rent was stolen. Residents were never made aware of the situation, until they were sent a "10 day pay or quit" notice.
"What happened was sad, but unfortunately and illegally they're trying to put it off on the tenants to repay all of that money," says Denise Thomas.
Wyatt adds, "I had the money order receipts, I even had to request a photo copy and had to spend up to $72 which unfortunately I didn't have at that time but I eventually had to do it to show proof it was paid."
Not long after that, a portion of tenants still received a "notice of non-renewal and Notice to Vacate" letter in the mail, even after showing proof of payment.
"They're refusing to re-sign anyone's leases. Some people like my aunt has been trying to get a hold of the office to renew her lease since December." Thomas says her aunt has lived on the property for over a decade.
"There's not a lot of affordable housing in Evansville. People can't just get up and move out of the blue."
When residents could not get ahold of management or maintenance, they started to look into who managed the property. They discovered the current property manager has 12 civil cases dating back to 2013, one of those is still open. Some of those cases involve issues at different apartments in Evansville.
44News reached out to management but once again did not hear back.
We will continue to follow this developing story.