Reproductive rights rally draws large crowd

"Abort the court, abort the court," A chant heard near the Evansville Riverfront Wednesday evening as a large crowd gathered to protest.
"I just was completely devastated when I heard about the overturn," said Ashley Wright a protester at the rally.
The Supreme Courts ruling was declared Friday, almost a week later people are still speaking out against it.
"The reason that I'm here today is to fight for basically our choice," said Hope Rybachek, a protester at the rally. "being able to even make one to begin with instead of being told what we can and cannot do with our own bodies."
The rally drew out a crowd of both women and men, all fighting for women's rights.
"I stand by my wife and daughter," said Ben Wright, a protester at the rally. "always fight for their rights."
The crowd came out in droves, many holding up signs with the words "No choice, No Freedom" and "They will not stop with Roe".
A message they want everyone to see and hear.
"There's a lot more that goes into it instead of just oh I don't want my baby, I want more sleep, I want my weekends and everything else no it has way more to do then that," Said Rybachek. "there are so many medical issues that can also go into it such as my daughter, an ectopic pregnancy and also uterine abrupt abortions and everything else. There is just a list of reasons as to why women have been so angry about why this got over turned."
They say the overturn of Roe V. Wade is deeper than abortion itself.
"It opens a can of warms for other rights to be looked at and other rights to be just thrown to the States for their interpretation and it's scary, I mean I don't think it will stop here." said Wright.
Although it cannot happen over night, They're hoping their voices are powerful enough to make a change.