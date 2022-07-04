Reptile and exotic animal show happening in Vanderburgh County on Saturday

There's an event happening in Vanderburgh County on Saturday for exotic animal lovers.
The Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show is scheduled to kick off at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center on Saturday, July 9.
The exotic animal event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and run until 4 p.m.
Attendees at the event will have the chance to see exotic creatures including reptiles, birds, amphibians, arachnids, mammals, and more.
Admission for the event is $5 per person, but kids ages 4 and under can get in for free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates.
The Vanderburgh 4-H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd.