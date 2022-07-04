 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out around
100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday
through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to
110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Reptile and exotic animal show happening in Vanderburgh County on Saturday

Evansville reptile expo

There's an event happening in Vanderburgh County on Saturday for exotic animal lovers.

The Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show is scheduled to kick off at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center on Saturday, July 9.

The exotic animal event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and run until 4 p.m.

Attendees at the event will have the chance to see exotic creatures including reptiles, birds, amphibians, arachnids, mammals, and more.

Admission for the event is $5 per person, but kids ages 4 and under can get in for free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates.

The Vanderburgh 4-H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. 

