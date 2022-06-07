 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Rescue operation underway for two men fallen into a hole at Big Rivers Green Plant

  • Updated
  • 0
New Big Rivers Green Power Plant

Multiple emergency management agencies have responded to the Big Rivers R.D. Green plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County following reports of two men who have "fallen into a hole."

Call came into dispatch at 12:50pm Tuesday.  Multiple crews, including Henderson City-County Rescue, Air Evac, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson County Emergency Management, and others have been called to the scene.

There is no update yet on any injuries or conditions for the two men.  We have a crew heading to the scene and will update with the latest information.