Resident express concerns about street light outage in neighborhood

Frederick Cook is the CEO of the Coalition of Inner City Neighborhoods. He also lives on E Mulberry street, where he say's several street lights have not turned on at night for several weeks.
"The lights are out on that side of the street, all of the lights are out on that side," said Cook. "on this side of the street there's probably 2 or 3 lights on in a 5 block radius."
Cook said he called CenterPoint Energy 3 times to fix the lights but it his calls weren't successful.
Cook said it's an emergency that should be addressed as it could lead to something worse.
"With the shootings drive-by shootings and all that in this area, you know people are almost scared to walk the streets at night," said Cook.
Cook said he noticed several streetlights were down E Mullberry street and near the intersection of Washington Ave. and Garvin Ave.
A busy intersection during the day, with the lights out it can be even more hazardous at night.
"It's accident prone," said Cook. "I know a friend of mine he car is in the shop now for an accident that she had up there a couple of weeks ago."
44News reached out to CenterPoint Energy, as they are responsible for several street lights across Evansville.
Senior Communications Specialist, Erin Merris, said in instances like this they ask the customers to present the street name that the street light is on. Once they have that information they look up whether or not that street light pole is registered to them or the city of Evansville.
Merris said on Monday night, crews were sent out to check and they were able to identify which street lights weren't working in the area.
Crews are expected to be out over the next couple of days to fix the broken lights.
Merris said CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to contact them at 800-332-7143 when a street light outage does occur. They ask their customers to speak with an operator and let them know about their concern so that they can complete a work order and send crews out to fix it as soon as possible.