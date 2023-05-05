Residents are encouraged to help Perry Heights students design and select Evansville's city flag

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Flag Day is coming up next month on June 14th, and a few local middle-school students have started their own flag design competition.
Perry Heights Student Government Collin Goebel, Atley Osborne and Ameliea Wilderman joined 44News This Morning to discuss the campaign.
In brief, the public is invited to submit their own flag designs now through June 14th.
All appropriate flag designs will be released on August 12 also knows as (812) day for the public to view and comment on.
Members of the Evansville community including veterans, teachers, faith based leaders, first responders, business owners, artists and life long residents will narrow the flag selection down before a public vote.
Flag worksheets can be found and turned in at all public library locations.
The campaign is open to Evansville residents of all ages.
Flag design submissions can be made by clicking on the link here.