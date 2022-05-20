Residents in Keensburg left shaken by Thursday night’s storms

The hardest hit area in last night’s storm was Wabash County.
A village, suffering major damage.
Keensburg, Illinois took a heavy hit Thursday night.
Trees were uprooted all over town, knocking out power for residents for hours.
One homeowner tells 44News they had no idea anything was headed their way, but luckily they were able to seek shelter just in time.
Branches and leaves, even whole trees, landed on unsuspecting homes.
A couple of cars also took a major hit, crushed under the weight of a heavy tree.
Cleanup in the town is already underway, and several residents tell 44News, they’re just grateful to be alive.