Results coming in for 2022 Kentucky primary elections

The 2022 Kentucky primary elections took place on Tuesday.
Several candidates were vying for their respective party's nomination for the general elections in November.
Early voting for the primaries wrapped up on Saturday, and election officials say the number of people who showed up at the polls was lower than expected, with roughly 100,000 Kentuckians casting their votes early.
Polls closed at 6:00 p.m. and results are now being finalized.
- Rand Paul and Charles Booker advance in Kentucky race for US Senator
- Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams wins Republican nomination for State Rep.
- Guthrie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky's 2nd Congressional District