Results coming in for key races in the 2022 Indiana primary elections

The 2022 Indiana primary elections took place on Tuesday.
In our southwestern portion of the state, there are several key races we've been following.
Those include Nicholas Hermann and Diana Moers on the Republican ticket for Vanderburgh County Prosecutor. (MOERS DEFEATS HERMANN)
Jason Ashworth and Noah Robinson also went head-to-head on the Democratic ticket for Vanderburgh County Sheriff. (ROBINSON DEFEATS ASHWORTH)
In Posey County, Republicans Tom Latham, Henry Smith, and Dan Ko are also facing off for the run at sheriff.
We're also watching two republican candidates for sheriff in Gibson County - Bruce Vanoven and Deborah Borchelt.
The polls closed at 6:00 p.m. and results are coming in.