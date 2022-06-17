Retired Evansville Police Department K9 passes away

A retired Evansville Police Department K9 Officer has passed away.
The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association (SIPCA) says that former EPD K9 Qaos (pronounced "chaos") passed away on Thursday.
K9 Qaos hit the streets in 2012, and was a dual-purpose K9 that served the Evansville community for five years with his partner Detective Nick Henderson, according to SIPCA.
SIPCA says that when K9 Qaos retired, he enjoyed lounging around the house, cooling off in his baby pool, and playing with his family.
"The SIPCA Team would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Henderson family during this difficult time," a post from SIPCA said. "We are confident K9 Qaos was met at the rainbow bridge by our other K9’s who have gone before him. Until we meet again little buddy, we will get the watch from here."
K9 Qaos was laid to rest at the FOP PAL Camp K9 Cemetery.